US is deploying strategic bombers to the Pacific - 2 bombers heard communicating with 'San Francisco Radio'

The US is deploying strategic bombers to the Pacific
Two B-52H bombers (TIPSY11 flight) were heard around six hours ago communicating with “San Francisco Radio” over long-range HF while en route from Barksdale AFB to Andersen AFB in Guam for a Bomber Task Force deployment.
They are very likely continuing to the Indo-Pacific region, where the U.S. has ongoing Bomber Task Force activity, amid an expanded U.S. military buildup around Iran and heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Adding: Trump again announced that a large fleet of ships is being sent to the Middle East