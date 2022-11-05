BREAKING - European Union Bans DAVID ICKE For 2 Years!

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MIRRORED from INSPIRED
Published November 04, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLxK_aS2k8M
https://davidicke.com/2022/11/03/david-icke-banned-from-european-union-countries-for-two-years-thats-how-terrified-the-cult-is-of-him-this-is-the-letter-we-just-received-from-netherlands-immigration-please-share-every/