JFK to Q – The Mission That Never Ended
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
73 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers connects the deepest dots in the modern patriot movement: the assassination of JFK was not the end—it was the beginning. The mission to expose the hidden rulers of the world, silenced in 1963, did not die. It went underground. And in 2017, it resurfaced as Q.


Q was never a single person. It was an operation—a military-grade open-source intelligence campaign designed to awaken the masses and prepare them for the storm. The drops weren't predictions. They were markers. And the signature Q+ pointed to only one man: Donald J. Trump.


This report traces the arc from Dealey Plaza to the digital battlefield, from the CIA's greatest crime to the greatest awakening in human history. January 6th wasn't a riot—it was a panic. The cabal saw the people rising, and they locked down. But it was already too late.


Now, in 2026, the storm has arrived. Military tribunals are underway. The arrests are imminent. The return is real. And JFK—some say he never stopped fighting. Some say he's watching from the shadows, guiding the final phase.


Where we go one, we go all. The mission never ended. It's just now being fulfilled.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


donald trumpqjfk assassinationmilitary tribunalsgreat awakeningstormmilitary intelligencejohn michael chambersjanuary 6thq operationopen-source campaigncabal panic
