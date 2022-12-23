Create New Account
The FBI’s Exposed Propaganda Partnership with Big Tech - #136
Today, we dive into the FBI's exposed propaganda partnership with Big Tech and its implications of everyday American peasants. I don't know of anytime in history where censorship was in the interest of "the people", but perhaps this is different (maybe, we didn't do it "right" all those other times!).

