The FBI’s Exposed Propaganda Partnership with Big Tech - #136

Today, we dive into the FBI's exposed propaganda partnership with Big Tech and its implications of everyday American peasants. I don't know of anytime in history where censorship was in the interest of "the people", but perhaps this is different (maybe, we didn't do it "right" all those other times!).
Be sure to subscribe to the podcast and watch on Rumble, YouTube, or Twitter!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.