ANTHONY FAUCI ANNOUNCES DECEMBER RETIREMENT from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/anthony-fauci-announces-december-retirement/
Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced his intent to retire from his position as Director of NIAID, ahead of the elections in December. The surprise announcement has brought the White House’s Chief Medical Advisor’s public health leadership and failures into mainstream focus this week.
#Fauci #PublicHealth #FlipFlop
POSTED: August 26, 2022