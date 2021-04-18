Radical Truth #2 - My Friend Was Found DEAD. Here’s What YOU Need to Know...

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He was one of the founding members of the Department of Homeland Security. In his book, he exposed the government’s ‘submission to jihad.’ Now he’s dead. Here’s what you need to know. Plus, an encounter with a Muslim in a parking lot.
Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government's Submission to Jihad" https://amzn.to/3uJmadg
Here's the full presentation called, "Lights Out: When Islam Rules America" https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/
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