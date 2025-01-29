⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (29 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit units of a motorised infantry brigade and an assault brigade of the AFU near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, and two field artillery guns.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian units engaged manpower and materiel of a tank brigade, a mechanised brigade, an assault brigade of the AFU, and a national guard brigade close to Topoli, Lozovaya, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 320 troops, a tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, including two Western-made artillery pieces, and two Nota electronic warfare stations. Three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units hit formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Verkhnekamenskoye, Yantarnoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novoyelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of active operations.

Russian troops engaged manpower and materiel of three mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade of the AFU, and a national guard brigade close to Andreyevka, Novopavlovka, Udachnoye, Shcherbinovka, and Tarasovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 520 troops, a tank, seven armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, and a U.S. AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. A mechanised brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and a territorial defence brigade were hit near Razliv and Konstantinopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy sustained losses of more than 135 troops, a tank, and four field artillery guns, including a Western-made gun.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade and a territorial defence brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and Antonovka (Kherson region).

The AFU lost more than 50 troops and four motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, drone and uncrewed surface vehicles manufacturing workshops, depots, and assembly sites as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 156 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 165 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,800 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,887 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,041 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,878 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

