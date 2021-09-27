Two Healthcare Insiders at Aegis Living Blow Whistle on Alleged Elder Abuse & Medical Fraud

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Two Healthcare Insiders at Aegis Living Blow Whistle on Alleged Elder Abuse and Medical Fraud
"Aegis Living is Grossly Taking Advantage of Severely Vulnerable Adults"
“I had overheard a chemical restraint being given to one of the residents I worked with in order to get her to take the COVID vaccine…They had given her a PRN, like Xanax, and they were successful after giving her the PRN in order to get her to take the COVID vaccine. The resident was lied to about what shot she was receiving. She was told that it was the flu shot…"
"Signature Had Been Forged Multiple Times”