Devin Nunes UNLOADS on FBI, Intel Agencies and the Media ** – It’s Time to Defund and Shut Them Down

** Republicans are saying this is over, we want every damn bit of evidence that every intelligence agency has or it may be time to shut those agencies down.** Our liberties are more important than anything else we have in this country and they have been stampeded over by these dirty cops the Democratic Party and the Media that flails to report it.** It’s okay for the Democrats to take all this money and accuse Republicans to cover up their tracks.** Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures in an explosive interview! Nunes WENT OFF on the corrupt FBI, DOJ and intellegence communities who lied about Democrat grift with Russia and pushed the Hillary Clinton promoted fake Russia collusion garbage.** Rep. Nunes Reacts to Declassified Russian Intel.