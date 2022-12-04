12.03.22 Cider Sunday Cider Corps Strawberry Rhubarb Pie 3.0/5

While the nose smelled intriguing the flavor palate wasn't there for this one. Sweet and dank but oddly perfume-ish, this was not a cider for me.Best guess on all the info since the web page didn't list this is: 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and a nice deep dark ruby for an SRM of 45.

This one won't make the rotation.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal !

E

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

