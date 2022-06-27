WHY DO 99% OF PROFESSING CHRISTIANS NOT WANT TO HEAR THIS?

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The REEL TRUTH about Luke 12:33. The vast majority of professing Christians either need to get different pastors (who tell them the truth), or learn to be a lot more critical and honest with themselves over this issue.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert