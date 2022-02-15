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Mark Christopher – It's Going World-Wide. Seize the Moment. CA- BS PM fled Office CA is open to a New Constitution
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187 views • February 15, 2022
In this video, Global-Chief-Federal-Postal-Court-Judge &: Plenipotentiary-Judge :Mark-Kishon: Christopher, shares useful information that you as a living man or living woman might benefit from knowing about and using in your defense if or when approached by corporate police or any other corporate-political entity,
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