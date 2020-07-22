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Dr. Group predicts covid19-like crisis back in 2018
InfowarsFan
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269 views • July 22, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on April 11 2020 --- Re-uploaded on July 22 2020
Dr. Group & Alex Jones break down the dangers of 5G in this detailed interview that aired May 4, 2018. Dr. Group received threats after that interview so he has not appeared again on the Alex Jones show since then.

Back in... ah when was it... I think it was in 2010 when Alex had the very first interview with doctor Group about DNA force... I wrote a letter to Alex the same night saying that I had a bad gut feeling that either him and/or doctor group would receive threats and may be in danger of assassination ordered by big players from high-up wanting to keep the population sick for obvious lucrative reasons. Man, was I also right to worry. Next day, on his show, Alex responded to it by stating that "whoever assassinates me (or has me murdered) is gonna spend the rest of his life deeply regretting it"... Listener from Quebec Canada, spreading the word since the fall of 2005. Keep it up Alex, we're gonna expose those fuckers and have them face justice for high crimes against humanity... BIG TIME
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alex jonesinfowarsdeathemf radiationmind control5gchinabody scannersthreatswateriodinecrisismayvirusatmospheremartial law4g6g2018ozoneflourideedward groupdoctor groupmilimeter waveoxygen co2
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