© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1.1 MILLION RECORDED US C19 DEATHS
5.5% EQUALS 60,500 FROM 🦠
WHICH LEAVES 1,039,500 WITH 🦠
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://data.cdc.gov/NCHS/Provisional-COVID-19-Deaths-by-Sex-and-Age/9bhg-hcku
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/REALITY-CHECK-e1p2714