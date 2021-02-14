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Pull The Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 3)
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110 views • February 14, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 3): Jim, Mike, Nat and Joe discuss various topics from the Stimulus Plan to habitable planets being found in our universe. PTPA also discusses the recent arrests and statements made concerning the riot at the Capitol building. Did President Trump influence/incite them to march on Washington? Come and hear the opinions of regular veterans on this and other topics. Did Governor Cuomo really hide the death data from a nursing home? PTPA discusses other issues and concerns from class oppression in the stock market to inner city versus suburb communities. PTPA gives their own COVID19 update concerning quarantining and vaccinations. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
VIDEO CHANNELS
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
VIDEO CHANNELS
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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