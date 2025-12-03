BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - December 3 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
Follow
67 views • 3 days ago

December 3, 2025

rt.com


Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff conclude nearly five hours of talks in Moscow with both sides having agreed on keeping the details of the talks under wraps for now. As the EU attempts to squeeze its way into US-Russia talks with its own proposals for peace, Moscow warns the bloc that its warmongering rhetoric will eventually backfire. Moscow and Delhi boost ties by ratifying an agreement on closer military co-operation. RT explores the key pillars of the time-tested relationship ahead of Vladimir Putin's visit to India. And, Donald Trump ramps us his so-called cartel war - this time promising to strike targets on the ground in Venezuela. That's as he pardons the ex-president of Honduras who has actually been convicted of drug trafficking.



RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

newsrussiart
