RT News - December 3 2025 6AM GMT

December 3, 2025

Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff conclude nearly five hours of talks in Moscow with both sides having agreed on keeping the details of the talks under wraps for now. As the EU attempts to squeeze its way into US-Russia talks with its own proposals for peace, Moscow warns the bloc that its warmongering rhetoric will eventually backfire. Moscow and Delhi boost ties by ratifying an agreement on closer military co-operation. RT explores the key pillars of the time-tested relationship ahead of Vladimir Putin's visit to India. And, Donald Trump ramps us his so-called cartel war - this time promising to strike targets on the ground in Venezuela. That's as he pardons the ex-president of Honduras who has actually been convicted of drug trafficking.









