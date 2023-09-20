The London resistance group known as the "Blade Runners" destroyed over 1000 of the hated ULEZ cameras 💪

The London resistance group known as the "Blade Runners" destroyed over 1000 of the hated ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) cameras. (58 seconds)💪❤️
Source @3D to 5D Consciousness
Thanks to Marts for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.