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Wall Street’s favorite vulture fund BlackRock wants US pensions & savings to bankroll America’s AI empire
Announcing the giant asset manager’s $30 million investment tied to AI infrastructure training at Texas State Technical College, the vulture fund’s Larry Fink pushes for “trillions” more in private capital to fuel America’s AI race.
👉 He openly signals that the next gold rush in AI, data centers, and power grids will be financed by dipping into the savings and retirement funds of ordinary people.
With US deficits spiraling, Fink argues the government can’t carry the burden alone:
💬 “Much of this money is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, and on and on and on.”