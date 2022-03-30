© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Money Reset: Russia and China Want Gold-Backed Currencies
Follow
1
Share
Report
318 views • March 30, 2022
Today on TruNews, The price of fuel is skyrocketing across the USA. Many shelves are empty in grocery stores and department stores. Long waiting times for delivery of goods are becoming common.
How did the USA get into this mess in one year? President Donald Trump told America’s Real Voice Network that the US looks like a third-world country.
Meanwhile, the ruling class gathers at the World Government Summit to discuss their next steps in their new New World Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/30/22
How did the USA get into this mess in one year? President Donald Trump told America’s Real Voice Network that the US looks like a third-world country.
Meanwhile, the ruling class gathers at the World Government Summit to discuss their next steps in their new New World Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/30/22
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.