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The Perfect Triangle #66 - 15 October 21 - Guest Mallificus Scott "Thy Will Be Done" Part 2.
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42 views • October 16, 2021
The Perfect Triangle #66 Guest Mallificus Scott "They Will be Done" Part 2 of Grandfather J Creagh Scott's brilliant and prescient 1936 speech. Daryl Wayne joined on for hour 2.
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