Neroke 5 Livestream #13 So I Asked Grok A Few Questions About MGTOW, The Manosphere, and Global War
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
123 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

Neroke 5 Livestream #12 Memes and Articles

Based on an article that I wrote for my Wordpress page

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/2025/11/30/so-i-asked-grok-a-few-questions-about-mgtow-the-manosphere-and-global-war/


I discuss here in a few questions that I was curious about and had already researched when it came to the MGTOW, The Manoasphere and it's impact on the state in general to engage in any kind of long term conflict. The answers were as I suspected AND some of the answers I got from Grok were a little surprising


Keep in mind that this is Grok. I also have to point out though that Grok is simply about the data. Changes and issues will have to be addressed here in one form or another for the West to survive in any kind of form long term


Wordpress Article

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=6521&action=edit


https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5

Keywords
politicswarculturemanosphereneroke 5
