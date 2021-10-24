Modern Rabbinic Judaism Is Not Authentic Biblical Torah Judaism

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If it were, there would be a Temple in Jerusalem. Follow me as I highlight corruption of Torah by the Rabbis in order to unite all Jews and bring the Redemption and Messiah.
This is from a convert's Jewish point of view. If you are leaving Christianity, or are Jewish but still have questions about Orthodox Judaism, this channel is for you.
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