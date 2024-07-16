VAERS: 49YR GETS UTTERLY DESTROYED WITH TWO DOSES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He got two doses. A month later his nose gushed blood and he woke up in the hospital 18 days later. But see he didn't catch the covid apparently. I don't know why he's submitting a report? Maybe because of the erectile dysfunction through all of this? So many unanswered questions here!
This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D399F228
