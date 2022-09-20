Urgent Update: Banking Problems Occuring!

In sum for new people here:



I got updates from the assemblies I'm involved in, so I wanted to share with you...

"The banks are preparing for a massive bail-in program and restricting withdrawals.

Close all accounts and withdraw as cash to the extend possible.

Nothing INSURED WILL BE SAFE.

It's the insurance collapse that is precipitating the bank collapse."

There are other details but generally, take ur money out as cash.

