Canadians Are Fleeing Canada at a Frantic PACE ! Mass exodus - More Brain Drain !

Better Dwelling !

MARCH 25, 2022

Canadians are packing up and leaving at a fast rate, during a traditionally slow period. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows emigration, the act of leaving permanently, jumped in 2021. The past year showed modest gains, rising to the highest level in half a decade. The fourth quarter is what sticks out though, showing a sudden acceleration. Canada saw the largest Q4 volumes of residents leaving since the 1970s.



Canadian Residents Had The Largest Q4 Outflow Since The 1970s

Canadians left the country at a swift pace in a quarter they usually don’t plan a move. Stat Can estimates 16,901 emigrants in Q4 2021, up 215% from a year before. Annual growth doesn’t mean much, due to the outbreak’s base-effect. Don’t let the distortion allow you to dismiss the whole trend though.



Canadian Fourth Quarter Emigration

The number of Canadians estimated to have left and severed residency ties with Canada, for the fourth quarter.



Q4 1970 19,701

Q4 1971 16,717

Q4 1972 14,416

Q4 1973 22,025

Q4 1974 20,890

Q4 1975 16,537

Q4 1976 14,478

Q4 1977 16,046

Q4 1978 16,112

Q4 1979 11,498

Q4 1980 10,518

Q4 1981 12,228

Q4 1982 13,681

Q4 1983 12,735

Q4 1984 12,481

Q4 1985 11,289

Q4 1986 11,055

Q4 1987 9,295

Q4 1988 8,894

Q4 1989 8,849

Q4 1990 8,974

Q4 1991 10,006

Q4 1992 9,732

Q4 1993 11,828

Q4 1994 11,999

Q4 1995 11,028

Q4 1996 11,666

Q4 1997 11,908

Q4 1998 10,319

Q4 1999 10,821

Q4 2000 10,802

Q4 2001 13,040

Q4 2002 12,307

Q4 2003 13,148

Q4 2004 13,184

Q4 2005 13,395

Q4 2006 15,058

Q4 2007 14,656

Q4 2008 14,699

Q4 2009 13,357

Q4 2010 13,725

Q4 2011 14,988

Q4 2012 13,375

Q4 2013 14,368

Q4 2014 14,002

Q4 2015 15,385

Q4 2016 13,000

Q4 2017 10,641

Q4 2018 10,702

Q4 2019 10,853

Q4 2020 5,361

Q4 2021 16,901

Source: Statistics Canada; Better Dwelling.



Looking at the longer term, this was a huge fourth quarter. The Q4 2021 emigration was still 55.7% higher than the 5-year median for the quarter prior to 2020. It also happens to be the biggest Q4 for people leaving since 1974.



Canadian Emigration Is The Highest Since 2016

Canadian emigration showed modest growth last year, but highlights the Q4 acceleration. There were 55,935 emigrants in 2021, up 191.5% from a year before. Compared to the 5-year median prior to 2020, last year is 7.1% higher. Annual growth sounds more impressive than it was, but the longer term trend reveals it was still the highest volume since 2016.



Population Growth Is Still Positive, But Emigration Is A Problem

It’s important to understand this doesn’t mean Canada’s population isn’t growing. The country’s population is aggressively increasing due to higher immigration. For every person that leaves, Canada has managed to attract several more. Unless you’re only trying to balance your tax revenues, net growth while ignoring rising outflows isn’t a positive.



If Canadians leave in higher volumes for sustained periods, it warrants a deep dive. Just looking for much warmer weather is one thing, since it can’t be changed. However, a structural problem forms if the outflow is due to expensive housing or eroding economic opportunity. In the short term, immigration can patch over the loss of people. If they’re leaving for a reason though, immigrants take a wider look at their options.