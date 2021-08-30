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A Confession: We Were Wrong About the Vaccines
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2093 views • August 30, 2021
We we have a confession to make. We were wrong about the vaccines...NOT about the science behind them. However, we feel we were wrong about our attitude we had towards those who were AGAINST the vaccines. This video is an attempt to correct that, and to find a positive way forward with regard to the controversy around COVID, so that we can come back together and work for God despite our differences over these lesser issues.
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