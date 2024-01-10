Something STRANGE Is Happening in the USA

From the hidden tunnels of Brooklyn, to the missing Boeing door of Alaska Airlines, to Miami "creatures"...it's been a weird start to 2024 here in the USA.

Mirrored - reallygraceful

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/reallygraceful

Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful

Buy The Deep State Encyclopedia: https://www.amazon.com/Deep-State-Encyclopedia-Exposing-Playbook/dp/B0BW2K4GRT/ref=sr_1_1?crid=WT3R4PFIIKJJ&keywords=the+deep+state+encyclopedia&qid=1678738239&sprefix=%2Caps%2C129&sr=8-1

Buy Deep State Encyclopedia on Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-deep-state-encyclopedia



