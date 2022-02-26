Putin Says He Was Given No Choice but To Attack Ukraine

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02/24/2022 Vladimir Putin says he was given no choice but to order the operation authorizing Russian forces to invade Ukraine. He said the existence of Russia would be in jeopardy if he failed to act. Ukraine’s ambassador said all Ukrainians will resist the assault by Russian forces.