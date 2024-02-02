Create New Account
European Farmers Besiege the EU Parliament in Brussels.
Published 14 hours ago

Disclose.tv · European farmers besiege the EU parliament in Brussels. Riot police stand behind barricades erected around the European Parliament building in Brussels as farmers' protests intensify in the de facto EU capital.


Read more: https://buff.ly/3vYZWt1


