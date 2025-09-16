© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delta State University Student Found Dead on Campus | Community Mourns
Description
Tragic news from Delta State University as student Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found dead on campus near the pickleball courts. Authorities are investigating, with no foul play suspected. The university has canceled classes and activated counseling services to support students and faculty through this difficult time. Stay informed with the latest updates.
