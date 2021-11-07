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Report 270 | Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Moderna Investigator, Others on COVID Vaccine Safety & Dangers
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170 views • November 07, 2021
Informative and thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Associate Professor of Medicine at Rutgers University and Principal Investigator for the Moderna clinical trials at Rutgers, as well as information from other prominent physicians on the subject of vaccine safety and dangers, especially with reference to booster shots, mixing and matching vaccines, and vaccinating children, with a preface to cover the context of rising numbers of vaccine injuries and deaths, and this journalist's concerns about vaccinating children. While Dr. McCullough, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Eads, and Dr. Jessica Rose draw attention to the dangers and inefficacy of the COVID injections, Dr. Shobha presents the conventional medical view guided by the CDC and FDA on the vaccines.
Many thanks to the broadcasters Philosopher's Stone-Info, TimTruth, James Delingpole, Greg Hunter for the brief clips included in this video, calling on Fair Use for public education on these subjects.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Rutgers:
https://sites.rutgers.edu/shobha-swaminathan/people/ss/
See articles on the vaccine ingredients, injuries, deaths at everydayconcerned.net.
News Report 2 |Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
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FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Many thanks to the broadcasters Philosopher's Stone-Info, TimTruth, James Delingpole, Greg Hunter for the brief clips included in this video, calling on Fair Use for public education on these subjects.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, Rutgers:
https://sites.rutgers.edu/shobha-swaminathan/people/ss/
See articles on the vaccine ingredients, injuries, deaths at everydayconcerned.net.
News Report 2 |Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Call for Halt to COVID Injections, Vaccine Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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