This Is Not An Accident

Pure, Unadulterated Evil: The War On Masculinity
* A sign of the end of times?
* Past is prologue.
* We are not learning from history; we’re repeating the same mistakes.
* The good news: this creates a rebound effect.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2gsqhk-the-trans-agenda-exposed-ep.-1986-04072023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.