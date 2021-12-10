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7. The Battle of the Mind - Part 2 (Romans 7)
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23 views • December 10, 2021
Romans Chapter 7 is one of the deepest, most profound literary works every written, and it is one of the most helpful portions of the Bible in explaining the Battle of the Mind.
This is a War Against Sin in the Mind; The Bible Urges us to Think!; The Importance of the Mind; The Spiritual Journey; Natural, Carnal & Spiritual Man; The War is Against Thoughts The Battle is for Truth; Strongholds = INCORRECT THINKING; Common Roots of Spiritual Strongholds; The Christian Life is Warfare; Jesus Teaches on Sin & the Mind; Summary of the Situation; Beware of Wrong Thinking; How You Win the Battle...The Word; How to Use the Word as a Weapon; Society’s Solution to Wrong Thinking; Satan, Pharmaceuticals & the State of Society; Solution
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
This is a War Against Sin in the Mind; The Bible Urges us to Think!; The Importance of the Mind; The Spiritual Journey; Natural, Carnal & Spiritual Man; The War is Against Thoughts The Battle is for Truth; Strongholds = INCORRECT THINKING; Common Roots of Spiritual Strongholds; The Christian Life is Warfare; Jesus Teaches on Sin & the Mind; Summary of the Situation; Beware of Wrong Thinking; How You Win the Battle...The Word; How to Use the Word as a Weapon; Society’s Solution to Wrong Thinking; Satan, Pharmaceuticals & the State of Society; Solution
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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