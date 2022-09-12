Create New Account
Lloyd Strahorn of Numbers and You with Guest Dr. Phil Valentine | 7 September 2022
This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences and Lloyd Strahorn of Numbers and You. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below: http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/

To continue your studies further or would like to support Lloyd Strahorn Live with Lloyd - where the joy of Numerology is the joy of learning and enlightenment! Host Lloyd Strayhorn is a world-renowned Astro-numerologist, published author, media personality, college instructor, and more.

