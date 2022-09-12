Lloyd Strahorn of Numbers and You with Guest Dr. Phil Valentine | 7 September 2022

This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences and Lloyd Strahorn of Numbers and You. To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below: http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
To continue your studies further or would like to support Lloyd Strahorn Live with Lloyd - where the joy of Numerology is the joy of learning and enlightenment! Host Lloyd Strayhorn is a world-renowned Astro-numerologist, published author, media personality, college instructor, and more.
To support the brother visit his channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5yg2LJMC0g6FHHFZO9V9g/videos
https://www.facebook.com/numbersandyou
https://www.instagram.com/numbersandyou/
https://www.lloyd-strayhorn.com/
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-from-lloyd-the-next-step-in-numerology/
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-from-lloyd-how-to-read-a-person-like-a-book/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.