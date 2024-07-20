The Silent Battle of Iran Fighting Terrorist Organizations in the Last Fifty Days





In recent months, Iran's intelligence forces have conducted 50 days of crushing operations against Daesh and other terrorists, and the arrest of Abdullah Kuveyteh, the designer of terrorist operations in Kerman province, is one of the results of this large-scale operation.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Iran, ISIS, Daesh, takfiri, Abdullah Kuveyteh, terrorists, terrorism, war, terrorist group,