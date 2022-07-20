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Oscar Calloway: JP Morgan bankers buy 25 of the biggest U.S newspapers
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75 views • July 20, 2022

feb 9, 1917 - Congressman Oscar Callaway of Texas exposed the machinations of the money power as it expanded its influence over the fourth estate in order to swing public opinion towards a ‘necessary’ war. On 9 February 1917 he placed the following statement on the Congressional Record:

Description:

64th Congress of the United States, February 9 1917

Mr. GALLAWAY. Mr. Chairman, under unanimous consent, I insert in the Record at this point a statement~ showing the newspaper combination, which explains their activity in this war matter, just discussed by the gentleman from Pennsylvania
[Mr. Moore]:
"In March, 1915, the J. P. Morgan interests, the steel, shipbuilding, and powder interests, and: their subsidiary organizations, got together 12 men high up in the newspaper world and employed them to select the most influential newspapers in the United States and sufficient number of them to control generally"
"These 12 men worked the problem out by selecting 179 newspapers, and then began,. by an elimination process, to retain only those necessary for the purpose of controlling the general policy of the daily press throughout the country. They found it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. The 25 papers were agreed upon; emissaries were sent· to. purchase the policy, national and international, of these papers; an agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, to be paid for by the month; an editor was furnished for each paper to properly supervise and edit information regarding the questions of preparedness, militarism, financial policies, and other things of national and international nature considered' vital to the interests of the. purchasers..."

Source: https://time.graphics/event/6379226

CFR is almost a century old. same era as the IRS and the federal reserve. The 10 Primary Stockholders in the Federal Reserve System are: 1) The Rothschilds ~ London 2) The Rothschilds ~ Berlin 3) The Lazard Brothers ~ Paris 4) Israel Seiff ~ Italy 5) Kuhn-Loeb Company ~ Germany 6) The Warburgs ~ Amsterdam 7) The Warburgs ~ Hamburg 8) Lehman Brothers ~ NY 9) Goldman & Sachs ~ NY 10) The Rockerfellers ~ NY These figures are from the original charter of the federal reserve bank back in 1913. Since that time they have sold their shares so now we have 300 banking families. But the Queen of England has and remains a 65% stockholder stake as per se the Act of 1871 in which the constitutional government declared bankruptcy and was replaced with a pseudo-corporate government controlled by the crown of england, which has been masquerading as the constitutional government ever since. Prof. Carroll Quigley Advisor to Clinton was the Prof. historian who confirmed and researched this per the CFR instruction. GOOGLE EDWARD BERNAYS PROPAGANDA HE INVENTED PR - FREUD'S COUSIN

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