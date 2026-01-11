"Why it's important to teach marriage to young people | Ep 4" https://www.ampartnership.org/

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"It seems that the word "marriage" has become taboo in school today. Scott Phelps shares the reasons that teaching marriage and abstinence until marriage is so important to the success of our young peoples' future lives." See https://www.ampartnership.org/ for more information. Video downloaded from from Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USW9d8VhoJ4&t=4s