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Christian Woman Says It's Time To Stand Up And Fight For Your Freedom!
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293 views • April 25, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/kyleesfight/ - Visit Kylee's Fight! Kylee is a young girl who was kidnapped by CPS, and forced to stay at Doernbecher's hospital in Portland, OR. She was put through medical procedures that nearly took her life, then put through the Foster care system and abused. The corrupt Democrat District Attorney Christine Landers tried to keep Kylee away from her mother permanently. She is safe with her mother for now, but the system keeps threatening them! This is not a "conspiracy theory" as the media would have us all believe.
This is Chrissy Dixon from Kylee's Fight, and she has had enough! In Washington and Oregon, murderers and rapists have been released from prison to roam the streets. The economies in blue states are on the brink of collapse. No more sitting around, no more fighting amongst each other, it's now or never!
This is Chrissy Dixon from Kylee's Fight, and she has had enough! In Washington and Oregon, murderers and rapists have been released from prison to roam the streets. The economies in blue states are on the brink of collapse. No more sitting around, no more fighting amongst each other, it's now or never!
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