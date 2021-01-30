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Be the Master of Energy
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101 views • January 30, 2021
You are multidimensional and have many "selves" in many systems. Connect to this multidimensional self that knows all by expanding into this light. Learn about the Arcturian Corridor. The 5D is a state of consciousness and by being a Master of Energy, you can live in the 5th dimension if you choose. You are pure love and light.
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Visit me at:
www.hydeetehana.com
https://www.hydeetehana.com/shop-1
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