TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. April 10, Criticcal updates on Ukraine and American crises. 1st hour.

Our most vital show to date! Must see and learn.

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hr. (10 April 2022) with Prof Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

The official version of the Bucha amounts to another massive psyop with propaganda blaming Russia for a massacre carried out by Ukranians to punish those who were glad to be emancipated or who were not sufficiently supportive of the neo-Nazis running/ruining Ukraine.

Indeed, the administration is now openly boasting of lying to the American people about Russia, as though taking pride would turn a sin into a virtue.

This is disgusting beyond belief. Obama had a lot to do with it by nullifying the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 and legitimizing lying to the public by federal agencies, where the chickens are now coming home to roost.

Even Sean Penn insanely suggests the US should be willing--even eager--to nuke Russia, as though that would not bring about the end of civilization, if not all life, on Earth.

Conclusive proof some famous actors are indoctrinated, self-serving morons.

Even the EU is punishing Hungary for voting the wrong way by democratically electing the wrong president in a landslide--very much as the Democrats excoriated every supporter who voted for Trump, for which we will never be forgiven.

Stunning but true.

One of our best, most vital programs eve, r with important contributions all around.

TvNI 1st hr. (10 April 2022).mp4