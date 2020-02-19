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CALL EM OUT
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4 views • February 19, 2020
CALL THEM OUT AND CALL IT OFF!
Out the geoengineering perpetrators in every way possible. Be strong. Corporations understand the power of money. Known geoengineering perpetrators will fall from the skies if "woke" customers stop feeding them money. Notify these perps of your intentions and your activism. Hundred of megabytes of evidence gathered by an engineering professor links commercial airline corporations and the U.S. government to geoengineering crimes against humanity.
Out the geoengineering perpetrators in every way possible. Be strong. Corporations understand the power of money. Known geoengineering perpetrators will fall from the skies if "woke" customers stop feeding them money. Notify these perps of your intentions and your activism. Hundred of megabytes of evidence gathered by an engineering professor links commercial airline corporations and the U.S. government to geoengineering crimes against humanity.
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