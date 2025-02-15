THIS DUDE FOUND A CAVE 👀 THAT LEADS IN AND OUT OF DISNEY RESTROOMS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This dude found a tunnel that went in and out of Disney….👀
Source: https://x.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1890393200675713497
Camohn, goyimzes - staph eet
https://www.piratesandprincesses.net/a-disney-floor-didnt-collapse-to-expose-child-trafficking-secret-tunnels-at-disneyland-after-girl-goes-missing/
According to Snopes, this never happened:
Thumbnail: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/free-park-entry-cave-disneyland/
The Daily Mail begs to differ:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12536987/Disney-World-Florida-secret-underground-tunnels-exposed-map.html