The Spirit of Pentecost | The Feast of Weeks | Holy Spirit Outpouring | Start of New Covenent Gospel

There is great evidence from scripture that the Feast of First Fruits and the Pentecost or Feast of Weeks were always on the first day of the week, which is Sunday. In 2023 Pentecost lines up exactly correctly. It is 50 days from Easter which should really have the name changed to Feast of First Fruits. The Bible tells us in I Corinthians 15 that Jesus rose from the dead as the First Fruit.
This day should be honored and celebrated like Memorial Day, 4th of July, or any other major holiday because Acts chapter 2 tells us that this day is when the Holy Spirit came upon Peter and the other Apostles. Pentecost was the new beginning of the entire Christian Gospel ministry. From that day forward the world has been changed. Get excited and share this video with everyone you know.
