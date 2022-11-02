Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is Technocracy? - Questions For Corbett
42 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 days ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 2, 2022


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-technocracy/

It seems everyone is talking about technocracy these days, but what is technocracy. You may think you know the answer to this question, but you probably don't. James answers this question once and for all in today's edition of Questions For Corbett. Along the way, you'll discover that being able to answer this question is imperative if we want to be able to identify the technocratic enemy and, ultimately, derail their plans.


Keywords
energycontrolgovernmenthistorysocial engineeringslaveryjames corbetttechnocracycorbett reporttechnical expertspatrick woodwhat isquestions for corbettthe official corbett reportnonelected

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket