What is Technocracy? - Questions For Corbett

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 2, 2022





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-technocracy/

It seems everyone is talking about technocracy these days, but what is technocracy. You may think you know the answer to this question, but you probably don't. James answers this question once and for all in today's edition of Questions For Corbett. Along the way, you'll discover that being able to answer this question is imperative if we want to be able to identify the technocratic enemy and, ultimately, derail their plans.



