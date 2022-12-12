SEERS 2022: Catastrophic Contagion - Again? (A Global Challenge Ecercise) - Nowa Plandemia?

This time the virus will hit mostly children. Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins and the WHO were just simulating another pandemic. The same people who three years ago were behind so-called Event 201 have just completed a computer simulation of a new enterovirus originating in the vicinity of Brazil and poor parts of Third World. The virus has a higher fatality rate than STUPID-19 and disproportionately affects mostly children.



Szykują Nową Plandemię. Tym razem wirus uderzy głównie w dzieci. Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins i WHO właśnie symulowali kolejną pandemię. Ci sami ludzie, którzy trzy lata temu stali za Eventem 201, właśnie ukończyli komputerową symulację nowego enterowirusa pochodzącego z okolic Brazylii i ubogich terenów trzeciego świata. Wirus ma wyższy wskaźnik śmiertelności niż STUPID-19 i nieproporcjonalnie ilościowo dotyka przede wszystkim dzieci.





Źródło / Source: https://www.juzczas.com