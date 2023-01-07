Bible Prophecy is Revving Up by Pastor J.D. Farag

J.D. Farag talks about the Apostle of John on the Island of Patmos in Revelation when Jesus has him write these letters to the seven physical churches and describes their problems in relation to being qualified for heaven. J.D. concentrates on the Church of Philadelphia Revelation 3:7. This Church has the only open door and no one can shut it. Jesus' comment: that Church has kept my word, my command to persevere. I am coming quickly. Mirrored



