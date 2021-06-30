ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SIGNS THROUGH THE LORD ....

Selected quotations from God's revelation to Jakob Lorber (1800-1864) on the end times, the enemy from the skies, the general judgment, end and new banishment.200 years before the end announcement of the truth by awakened ones.Also to be looked up on the website:Thanks for the Music:by TM Solver - from the CD Atmospherewww.syngate.netwww.syngate.bandcamp.comLinks to my other channels in German and English:Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch:DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLERTHE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERSDIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDETHE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHGOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHESGOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHENPROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMESVideos in englisch on Brighteon - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHVideos in englisch on Brighteon - EndtimeProphetess BERTHA DUDDEVideos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHVideos in englisch on RUMBLETHE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHTHE FINAL GREAT REVELATION of JESUS CHRISTVideos in englisch on iConnectFXEND TIME PROPHETESS BERTHA DUDDE - The Final great Revelation of JESU CHRISTTHE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHVideos in englisch and German on DAILYMOTIONDIE LETZTEN 7 JAHRE der ERDE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTHArchive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch