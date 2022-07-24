Discernment

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Ever wonder how to determine whether someone is following God or not. Here is a way that can be very helpful.
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and The Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
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