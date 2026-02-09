BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Inside the Online War Zone | Psychological Warfare Expert Scott Kesterson
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
267 views • 1 day ago

*

Information warfare expert and Emmy Award–winning documentary producer Scott Kesterson joins the program to discuss his work alongside the Five Eyes and leading neuroscientists developing information warfare defense systems.

-

Kesterson explains how advanced psychological and information-based operations are being used today, how powerful these systems have become, and why the battlefield is no longer just geopolitical—but digital, cognitive, and personal. We explore how information warfare shows up online and in everyday life, and what individuals can do to recognize, resist, and protect themselves in an environment increasingly shaped by manipulation and narrative control.

-

You can follow Scott Kesterson and his work at https://Bards.FM.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

