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Fauci Admits RT-PCR Above 35 Amplifications Are Useless as a Diagnostic Result - 40 Amps is the CDC Recommendation - Fraud in Action
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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40 views • July 28, 2021
Despite the truth that the PCR test was never meant as a diagnostic tool, even Fauci admits that test results over 35 amplifications (doubling of result materials is one amp) are useless. During a This Week in Virology Podcast on July 20, 2020 Fauci states in his answer to a question:

"What is now sort of evolving into a bit of a standard [is that] if you get a cycle threshold of 35 or more … the chances of it being replication-confident are minuscule.

It’s very frustrating for the patients as well as for the physicians [when] somebody comes in, and they repeat their PCR, and it’s like [a] 37 cycle threshold, but you almost never can culture virus from a 37 threshold cycle.

So, I think if somebody does come in with 37, 38, even 36, you got to say, you know, it’s just dead nucleotides, period."

He also admits that if a test is positive, the testing facility has the number of amps but they don't tell you that unless you ask.
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anthony faucipolitics and current events
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